Make Address field multiline on hover or click
-
Subj. This was done in old Opera IIRC.
Novaday URLs are too long sometimes but sometimes have to be edited.
Also this transform can avoid the need for the present "Show full address" option.
-
madiso Translator
How many lines? Should it use the same amount of lines for all URLs or dynamically?
I haven't seen any browsers use this, so an image example would be nice.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests