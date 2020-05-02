Easy way to switch scripting on/off
By not having to go to the settings and do it there. Take a look at how Brave is doing this.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92082/javascript-on-off-button-on-toolbar Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests