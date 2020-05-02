

It would be nice if the icons were colored and not just gray-black. Especially for people who are not very knowledgeable.

The ''block content'' icon on the left in red if it is deactivated, in yellow if it is activated only for tracker and in green if it is activated for tracker+ads.

On the right the bookmarks-icon in orange if it is added to bookmarks.

And the status-accounticon on the right does not show an icon since many versions.