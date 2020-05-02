Colored address bar icons
It would be nice if the icons were colored and not just gray-black. Especially for people who are not very knowledgeable.
The ''block content'' icon on the left in red if it is deactivated, in yellow if it is activated only for tracker and in green if it is activated for tracker+ads.
On the right the bookmarks-icon in orange if it is added to bookmarks.
And the status-accounticon on the right does not show an icon since many versions.
madiso Translator
I'd say the color in tracker blocker would be too distracting, it is only important to see if anything is broken anyway.
The bookmarks icon is colored when a bookmark is created on the page, otherwise again it doesn't need any highlight.
The profile icon being missing is a bug. Try creating a fresh Vivaldi install and if it persists, report it.
The lack of a profile icon happens if you don't have one set on your vivaldi.net profile. If you add one here on the forum, it should be used in the browser. That issue should be fixed in the next version if I remember correctly.
