Move Bookmarks with mousewheel-scrolling
Unfortunately it is not possible to move bookmarks with the mouse-wheel through bookmarks. Please change this. It is exhausting to scroll with keyboard or with holding left mouse-button and move the bookmark.
Pesala Ambassador
@toroned Have you tried cut and paste? Managing bookmarks is best done in the Bookmarks Panel.
