Improve the Extensions Icon
The tiny triangle does not tell us much, and it is not even present on a new installation of Vivaldi until the user installs at least one extension.
Extension Button
This one comes from Opera 12.18 if I remember correctly. See how much better it looks next to the Profile icon.
It should be enabled by default. When a new user clicks it, it would take them to the Extensions page.
High Resolution Icon
A Former User
…but of course themed and of the same design as the rest of V (i.e. I guess only the white part and no gradients etc.)
@potmeklecbohdan I think it looks better in colour next to the profile icon. Are the profile icons themed?
A Former User
I quite like the unicode jigsaw piece in windows' Segoe font (🧩):
Although then it looks too much like another extension, and doesn't immediately say "drop down menu" to me.
madiso Translator
Chrome Canary is now testing a similar icon. I prefer the way Vivaldi's button works though, Chrome's menu reminds me of Firefox's.
This could be closed as DONE now that we can edit icons for themes.
