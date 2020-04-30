Please restore a missing feature: Mark Open tab in History panel/manager with BOLD font
-
Once upon a time, I remember Vivaldi will mark all currently open tab inside History panel/manager with BOLD font to notify the user which item in the history list matched with opened tab.
But now, this feature seems to be missing... or it's a bug?
Thanks for your support.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests