Copy & Paste Speed Dials
-
While setting up Vivaldi I noticed that I can copy and paste Speed Dials from a certain page to another. It didn't change the link and the name, but it did remove the thumbnail (bummer) and so I wonder if a webpage could be created where you can search for default Speed Dials made by Vivaldi or other users in order to use them on your own browser just by hitting copy and then paste. Also it would be great if the thumbnail stayed the same, otherwise it would be of no real use. What do you guys think? And should I suggest this feature somewhere else?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@teol2000 There are already a few relevant requests on Speed Dial Thumbnails
- Auto-update Speed Dial Thumbnails
- Support for Speed Dial Thumbnails Packs
- See Speed Dial Thumbnails in the Customizations/Design forum for a lot of existing thumbnails.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests