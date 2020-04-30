A toast notification with shared page from a synced device should open it in the existing Vivaldi instance (Windows)
-
trelemorele1
Hello,
I am using Vivaldi with a parameter '--user-data-dir' for my standard user profile on Windows.
When a page is sent from a synced device to Windows, I receive a notification which then opens separate Vivaldi instance for a default profile instead of the one currently in use and synced.
It looks like this should be improved on Vivaldi's side as this is most likely a process that triggers action after clicking a toast.
Best,
T.
-
@trelemorele1 Right now there is a bug in windows where notifications stop working properly if you have multiple installs or user data directories. We may need to wait for this to be solved first.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests