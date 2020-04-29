Add an option to disable the color change for the bookmarks bar
Pesala Ambassador
@torkaaa Already available.
- Choose any theme that does not use Accent Colour from Active Page
- Edit your preferred them to remove the accent colour
I want to keep Accent Colour from Active Page for adress bar but not for bookmarks bar in this case.
I find it interesting to leave the possibility of choosing on which bar we want to have the Accent Colour from Active Page .
