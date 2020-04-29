Bookmarks grouped with Speed Dial
-
Rather than have bookmarks as a separate button on the bottom of the UI, why not free up that space by placing it within the speed dial? When opening up speed dial, a user can swipe right (or left) for bookmarks.
I just started trying Vivaldi out today and I'm very impressed! Good job guys. Looking forward to future updates.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests