The bare minimum should be to update the thumbnail when leaving a tab. That could be the actual solution, and the weird thing is that most of the times it works, at least when in the same tab you click a link and the content changes, going to another tab the thumbnail is updated. It doesn't update if in the same tab you simply scroll down.

In any case, if the thumbnail could be regenerated once the tab is left, it would really work.

It should also trigger the thumb regen if autorefresh is active and the tab is not selected.

I notice that at least by now in 2024, the thumbnail appears to appropriately refresh when following regular links that just use the traditional hyperlink HREF mechanism.

However, when using intra-site links that have javascript event listeners attached to preempt such handling, so that pages are instead AJAX-loaded (that is, using XMLHttpRequest() to load content and history.pushState() to change the URL, like this forum does), the thumbnail is not updated.

Failing to update for certain common types of links seems to me categorizable as a bug. I'll submit a ticket asking that thumbnails be updated shortly after any history.pushState() or history.replaceState().