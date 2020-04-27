Thumbnail of tab preview is not up to date
It has been reported three years ago. It is a very annoying bug and it is still present. Why the thumbnails are not up to date? Is simply a tiny image. Or at least you should not present anything. I feel the same when I go to a video site and when running a video, I discovered I clicked on an image which was a MISLEADING THUMBNAIL.
Pesala Ambassador
@sergiol The thumbnail shown is what the page looked like on opening it. On YouTube, for example, you will see a thumbnail of the index page.
As you browse through various videos, the thumbnail is not updated automatically. If you wish to update the thumbnail, refresh the page.
@sergiol Keeping them current would burn extra CPU cycles and RAM. Even tab thumbs are not updated constantly.
These "stuck" previews are SO MISLEADING. They should UPDATE if a new URL is visited, or the link is updated. I love Vivaldi, and I hope this gets implemented in the future. Thank you for the work you are doing! Cheers!
Yes, I observe that no one cares to fix it.
yes - there may b a performance penalty for "constant" updates.
The bare minimum should be to update the thumbnail when leaving a tab.
looking for a tab is harder while being confused by outdated thumbnails!
As Vivaldi is now, the Thumbnails quick command/view may as well be disabled, that would be less annoying than the poor implementation we have now.
That could be the actual solution, and the weird thing is that most of the times it works, at least when in the same tab you click a link and the content changes, going to another tab the thumbnail is updated. It doesn't update if in the same tab you simply scroll down.
In any case, if the thumbnail could be regenerated once the tab is left, it would really work.
It should also trigger the thumb regen if autorefresh is active and the tab is not selected.
I notice that at least by now in 2024, the thumbnail appears to appropriately refresh when following regular links that just use the traditional hyperlink HREF mechanism.
However, when using intra-site links that have javascript event listeners attached to preempt such handling, so that pages are instead AJAX-loaded (that is, using XMLHttpRequest() to load content and history.pushState() to change the URL, like this forum does), the thumbnail is not updated.
Failing to update for certain common types of links seems to me categorizable as a bug. I'll submit a ticket asking that thumbnails be updated shortly after any history.pushState() or history.replaceState().