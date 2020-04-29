disable screenshot notification
-
mizouniihichem Translator
hello all i'm so happy using vivaldi it's so convenient to me thanks a lot but i want to disable screenshot notification just copy the screenshot to my clipboard without notifying me but i still want notification for my other sites. hope you understand me thank you so much
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mizouniihichem Use Capture to Clipboard. You can also capture an area to the clipboard from the Tools menu, Capture submenu.
-
mizouniihichem Translator
i know but i want to disable the notification for that when i capture a screenshot a notification shows and i don't want that notification it's not necessary at all !!!!!!
-
derDay Supporters
@mizouniihichem
there is a setting for disabling this notifications because I don't get them but I don't find these
quick'n'dirty solution: disabling notifications for vivaldi in your windows notification center (of course, this disable all notifications from vivaldi)
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests