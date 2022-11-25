Profile sort Alphabetically
-
Currently user profiles are unable to be sorted alphabetically, or managed in a manual way, please add this feature!
-
@BillH Yep. And the sorting could be done via ctrl+left click like panels and buttons
-
carloscortesp
For people who have worked in marketing it is important that profiles can be sorted alphabetically like other browsers do.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@carloscortesp
Hi, up vote the first post if you like to support the request.
I don´t really need it but support it.
Cheers, mib
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Upvoted!
I would be very happy if the list was alphabetic.
Manual sort could be cool too, and maybe also collapsible folders containing multiple profiles, for those who manage a lot of profiles.
But yeah, alphabetic sort would be a great first step, right now it seems to be random.
-
maybe it will help someone; when win81 came out, a lot of people hate the startmenu! i love it and tweak it with little icons to start my vivaldi profiles; the analphabetic thing in vivaldi i don't use. a fantastic tool for that is tiles.
by the way, please vote for 81er:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87506/win81-support-win-8
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@arcfox said in Profile sort Alphabetically:
please vote for 81er:
NO! Please, No!!!!
Vivaldi will not support older Windows versions.
Do not mislead users to vote for things you never will get!
-
@DoctorG just wanted to help, cause missing order is a big problem. maybe people can use external startmenus in other OS's too. in my opinion profiles (and e.g. extensions) should find a place in panel on left side, that is searchable like tabs and can be reordered. cheers!
-
I really really love Vivaldi, but it annoys me a lot that this is still an issue
-
Hi,
There's a Flag to reorder them, under Unexpire 1xx.
Works on the window selector, don't recall about the drop-down.