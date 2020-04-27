Lock panel width
-
I would appreciate ability to lock panels width
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ecabaj86 Do you know that you can right-click on any panel icon to set a separate width for it? You can still resize that panel, but its width will not change unless you do it intentionally. Other panels can be resized without affect it.
-
@Pesala Yes, I know. My problem is that I do it unintentionally very often
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests