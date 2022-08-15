Enable mouse gesture feature in PWAs
-
datdinhquoc
I find that the special and unique feature of Vivaldi 'mouse gesture' is not working in PWAs.
- Go to any website that comes with PWA manifest, right-click on the browser tab and install it as desktop app
- Make some bindings using the mouse gesture feature
- Open the installed PWA from Start Menu
- The app loads, but mouse gesture bindings don't work
Feature suggested:
Enable mouse gesture for progressive webapps (PWAs)
-
This is still not working with the newly fixed PWA feature, but it would be amazing.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests