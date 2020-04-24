Scrolling and pinch and zoom on capacitive keyboard
I would like to request the addition of a "pinch and zoom" feature on capacitive keyboard android phones. The pinch and zoom only works on the screen itself at the moment. Also, when scrolling downward on the screen, the address bar, status bar, etc disappear. However, these stay visible when scrolling downward on the capacitive keyboard. Can we add a feature to allow downward scrolling to behave the same both ways?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
