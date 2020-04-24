Show stack thumbnails when CLICKING to tab instead of HOVERING mouse cursor
-
I think stack thumbnails should be displayed when user clicks to the tab stack, not when user hovers their mouse on the tab. We can see the same behavior in Windows taskbar.
Advantages:
-
When use want to select a tab, he/she can move the mouse from stack to the thumbnail freely, without worrying about mistakenly opening tab from other stack.
In the above image, if the mouse move from A to B in the pink path, the thumbnails of the stack to the right will show up. It's really annoying.
-
Currently, if I have a tab (not a stack), I usually click to its thumbnail to open the tab, which doesn't work. I have to click to the tab. So you can see we have different behavior between openning a lonely tab and openning a tab in a stack.
-
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-