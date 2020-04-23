Option for tiny text in address bar
-
Sleipnir browser has an option to enable tiny text in the address bar.
Not only does the address bar take up less vertical space, but you can actually see more of the URL this way
-
madiso Translator
Also seen in the region-locked browser Firefox Lite (note the rightmost image)
https://www.ghacks.net/2019/11/12/mozilla-taiwan-releases-firefox-lite-2-0-for-android/
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-