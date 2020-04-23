Allow opening new tab from search bar in background
When I'm using the search bar it is possible to choose to open the search results in new tab. This tab opens in foreground. It would be great to have the option to open the new tab in background.
@paoes Ctrl+Click on the > search button.
baris.sehri Ambassador
@paoes this is what I do; I always use quick commands window cmd+e or ctrl+e. after I type what I want I press cmd+enter or ctrl+enter for opening the search or link in a background tab. it's not the search bar, but...
Thank you both for the tips. I would need to get used to it, but it will work
But it would be better if this would work natively without a key combination. In the current Vivaldi Snapshot this function is new:
In the same way, the Vivaldi team could make it open for searching from the search bar in the background.
@stardepp FWIW, you can open search in background from QC (
cmd+Enteror
crtl+Enter), as noted some posts above.
@hlehyaric I do not understand that. And it would be better if the Vivaldi team made it possible in the search settings to open the search in the background using the search bar.
@stardepp You can already use Quick Commands to open a search in background by pressing
cmd/crtl+Enterinstead of
Enter.
@hlehyaric Yes, ok, but I do not want to use key commands for this. What's wrong if the Vivaldi team integrates it into the search settings?
@stardepp Nothing. In the meantime, there's a workaround.
TO THE VIVALDI DEVELOPER TEAM
Please add this function:
Open a search using the search box in the background.
This would be very useful and make Vivaldi even more unique.
@stardepp said in Allow opening new tab from search bar in background:
Open a search using the search box in the background.
It already exists. Ctrl+Click on the Arrow in the search field.
No, it does not exist yet!!! But that should work without a key combination!!!
