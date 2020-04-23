Delete Browsing Data as Easily as Desktop Version
RedBaron16
I love how easily it is to delete the browsing data in the Desktop Version. Unfortunately, one has to drill down deep into the weeds on the Android version to do the same. DuckDuckGo's browser has the right idea with a flame that you hit to kill all the browsing data at once. While I deleted that browser from my phone once your version got ad blocking/tracking, I still miss the opportunity to quickly kill all browsing data very quickly.
Crimsonshade
+1 to this. I previously used DuckDuckGo browser before switching to Vivaldi Mobile and having the option to clear data so easily visible was something I found very useful.
infosrefanvlad
We definitely need more alternatives, including an automatic option, like on the desktop version. I like my history to be periodically deleted.
@RedBaron16 , it is not difficult to delete the data and history in Vivaldi, just click on this symbol
and on the page bar that appears on the clock symbol. There you can select all the data you want to delete, cache, history and cookies, just like in Vivaldi Desktop.
@Catweazle Good spot. Once you select the clock symbol and taken to the page, there is a brush symbol at the bottom right that does as you say.
