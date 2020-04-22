Clock: move Show Seconds and Date options under Button Label submenu
It is pointless to have them in the top level menu.
Plus I don't know if it's by design or a bug, but the date is visible even if the Button Style is set to Icon Only.
baris.sehri Ambassador
did you right-click on it and untick the show date?
@baris-sehri The request is to make the context menu tidier. Although it is slightly quicker to use if items are not on a submenu, it is unlikely to be something one is constantly changing.
I might enable seconds to time some process, while generally leaving it disabled, but it is not a setting I would change very often, so moving it (and date) to the submenu would be neater.
@baris-sehri
So to rephrase: If I select Icon Only button style, it should not matter if Show Date is checked or not, because it's part of the label, which I selected to hide.
