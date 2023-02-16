Window frame for PiP
I'd like to have an optional windows frame for the video player. I hate frameless windows. It's easier to resize, plus you could move the close and back buttons to the frame header, creating a cleaner overlay.
I suppose this could follow if you had the "Use native window" option turned on.
@LonM
For me, it would be absolutely fine. I don't know, if someone wants to separate them.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
