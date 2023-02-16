Add delay option for hover in PiP
matiasmovie
It's possible to add delay option for dimming in PiP?? I think best option is custom time in ms or add few options like 100,200,300,400,500ms.
@matiasmovie Hi,
I'm not sure I understand this request. Could you clarify it?
What is the delay, and what do you mean by dimming?
Is this the same request as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50150/do-not-dim-the-entire-picture-in-picture-pip-video-on-mouse-hover ?
@LonM said in Add delay option for hover in PiP:
What is the delay, and what do you mean by dimming?
yes, that's what it sounds like.
having the entire frame dim when hovering is distracting, especially if you only want to check the time elapsed/left.
A delay as described isn't a bad idea, but a light gradient fill around the media controls at the bottom would be a more elegant solution.
matiasmovie
@matiasmovie Transparency in PIP would be another solution.
A delay setting slider might work, but there is always going to be someone who wants a longer delay than half a second.
