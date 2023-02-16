Customise Picture in Picture (PiP) toolbar buttons
matiasmovie
It's possible to add option usefull buttons in PiP?? (good when you want only few buttons on PiP, and may be useful in the future if more buttons are added).
(mod edit: title)
@matiasmovie Your feature request would be more useful if you edited the title and description to say which other buttons you need.
Someone already requested Back/Forward 5 Secs and Fullscreen,
matiasmovie
@Pesala this is not a request for new buttons, but it means that you can choose what you want in the PiP window, show and hide buttons to be able to choose only the ones you need (I bet you can come up with a lot of buttons that you need, but not all will fit in the window, so it will be useful to choose buttons in the future)
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
