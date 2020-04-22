Unlike most modern macOS apps, Vivaldi does not process clicks on unfocused windows beyond focusing the window. A second click is required to perform any action in the window. Would be great to make the default behavior consistent or at least provide a configuration option.

Steps to recreate:

Open a Vivaldi browser window Open multiple tabs. Switch to a different app but make sure the Vivaldi tab bar is still visible Click on a tab in the unfocused Vivaldi window different than the currently active tab

Expected result:

The Vivaldi browser window gains focus and the tab clicked on become active

Actual result:

The Vivaldi browser window gains focus. A second click on the tab is required to activate.

The same thing happens when switching between two different Vivaldi browser windows as well.

Safari, Chrome, Firefox all behave as expected. As does every other app I tried in a very limited test. The experience on Vivaldi is inconsistent. For me it makes it hard to use when switching among applications.