macOS unfocused window click handling
-
Unlike most modern macOS apps, Vivaldi does not process clicks on unfocused windows beyond focusing the window. A second click is required to perform any action in the window. Would be great to make the default behavior consistent or at least provide a configuration option.
Steps to recreate:
- Open a Vivaldi browser window
- Open multiple tabs.
- Switch to a different app but make sure the Vivaldi tab bar is still visible
- Click on a tab in the unfocused Vivaldi window different than the currently active tab
Expected result:
The Vivaldi browser window gains focus and the tab clicked on become active
Actual result:
The Vivaldi browser window gains focus. A second click on the tab is required to activate.
The same thing happens when switching between two different Vivaldi browser windows as well.
Safari, Chrome, Firefox all behave as expected. As does every other app I tried in a very limited test. The experience on Vivaldi is inconsistent. For me it makes it hard to use when switching among applications.
-
Would be nice. Worth noting that the behavior in Vivaldi is the same as when clicking on buttons in webpages in Chrome, due to the web-based UI.
-
Ah. That's interesting. I see what you mean.
-
For what it is worth (probably very little), Electron (also based on Chromium?) has a setting for this type of behavior:
acceptFirstMouse Boolean (optional) - Whether the web view accepts a single mouse-down event that simultaneously activates the window. Default is false.
Seems like this is controllable, perhaps?
-
VB-67622 created if anyone is interested.
-
Not holding my breath, but any update on VB-67622 or even plans to address it?
-
mib2berlin
@dndrsn
Hi, please ask in the status thread > https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/856
Cheers, mib
-
@dndrsn FYI, VB-67622 has been Confirmed but is not currently assigned to a developer.
-
Yes, and there is an other unexpected behavior which is related to this issue:
If the Vivaldi window is un-focused, and you try to click on the "new tab" button, the window is focused. Then you click a second time on the button to create a new tab.
BUT: if the window is un-focused, and you double click (so 2 quick clicks) on the "new-tab" button, the window is focused and 2 tabs are created (instead of one because the first click should be window focusing).
This is completely counter intuitive.
I had reported this as: VB-69395
But, in fact, it would not be an issue if VB-67622 was solved.
-
Any news? This is really annoying with two monitors. When I'm active on one monitor, I have to 2x click on the Vivaldi tab to switch it.
-
legitimatepanda
I wonder why the devs consider it unimportant, because it is very important! Correcting such "small" things will put V in the winner list of the browsers race. Usability is not a small thing.
Also try pressing cmd+t while watching a youtube video and you get no focus on the address bar, extra click is required too.
-
I am using Mac OSX 10.15.5, and Vivaldi version 3.1.1929.45. I discovered a minor bug in Vivaldi, but a bug nonetheless. For most programs, if you click and hold on the green indicator, it gives you an option to put the app in full https://tweakbox.mobi/ s https://getappvalley.com/ creen, on the left half of the screen (like a windows "snap"), or on the right of the screen. Vivaldi doesn't give me that option, for whatever reason. I assume this is a Vivaldi bug, but I suppose it could also be Apple's fault. This is a new computer (arrived today) and fresh Vivaldi install (persisted both before and after I synced and added extensions). Is there a way to fix this? Thank you.
-
matfantinel
Issue is still happening, macOS Mojave 12.4. Just moved to macOS from Linux (where Vivaldi has its own OS integration problems) and was surprised to find that even on macOS there are still some annoyances (even if less and lesser).
Guess it's not much of an issue when using a single monitor setup, but gets on the nerves really fast when using 2+. I have a rather common setup: code editor on one monitor and Vivaldi on the other one. Every time I make a change on the code and go back to the browser, I often click on an element directly and wait for something to happen; only to remember after 1-2s that I have to click twice. Since it's not intuitive at all I have a hard time remembering that I have to do this, and these seconds pile up after a long work day.
Thank you for the great work on the rest of the browser though!
-
Agreed. This is not an insignificant annoyance; it destroys flow - crucial to any developer.
10 days of trying to follow a course in one window and PyCharm in the other to follow along, every time I have to edit code, then pause and backup the course, I end up MAXIMIXING YouTube because it get a double-click due to my brain refusing to slow to "half impulse" when I try to raise the Vivaldi window.
As another user pointed out - all we require is a setting for "Allow Mouse Click-Through" and that problem is solved.
I hate to admit it, but at day 7 I was ready to rage-quit Vivaldi over this (I didn't though).
I think we all know that the devs have their hands full, but this might be worth bumping up the priority ladder.
-
mib2berlin
@XeataOne
Hi, I updated the report and add labels for OSX.
The report is old and have low priority, I hope a MacOS developer looks into again.
Cheers, mib
-
Still a major problem in 2024. Other browsers like Firefox do this right.