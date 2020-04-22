Make the tab title tooltip a setting
Currently the tab title tooltip when you hover a tab seems to be linked to the "show popup thumbnails" setting off.
Would be nice to have it as a setting with a customizable delay.
(Even better if the tooltip is generated by Vivaldi UI)
[It's probably also reported as a bug, if you know the VB let me know]
//edit: dang, please move in tabs
@Hadden89 Settings is the right place for a setting with a customizable delay.
The tooltip show for the active tab. There is little point showing a tab preview for the active tab. Tab previews or tooltips are an option for background tabs.
