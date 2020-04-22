Add the option to make URL button permanent.

the grey circle button than the one below, the speed dial button or whatever its called.

Reason -

If the user wants to return home, he can just close the tab. But to access the URL, edit it or just change it, we need to move to the top of the screen and press the URL bar. It's highly inconvenient especially when so many users want to address bar to be in the bottom. It won't affect the users who want speed dial button as they also get tab access and closing button in the button bar.

But as I've said some users do not want changes if its present since the start. At least add an option to make the URL button permanent.

and please I do not care how opera has this feature or how Vivaldi is not based on chrome but blink engine.