Add deferred tabs as in the old edge browser
A Former User
Hi, this is a duplicate of Collections. But I don't think that request will ever be donea as it's basically the same as sessions (and all we need now is a session panel).
@potmeklecbohdan where is the session panel located?
A Former User
@vitek620 It doesn't exist for now. (I said, “all we need now is a session panel”)
Darthagnon
Session Panel is possible with this vivaldi mod (tested and working on the latest v3.0): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28102/advanced-panels-mod-with-sessions-panel
No idea why they don't take over and implement it straight from this mod.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
