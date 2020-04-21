Direct identification of Vivaldi instance in UI
Although user can identify running instance via [Help]> [About] > Path info,
it would be very helpful to allow it directly on the UI itself as described below.
E.g. for win install it reads:
C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
and for standalone install it can be:
SomeDrive:\SomePath\MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME\User Data\Default
It is wise to use as MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME some readable and usable name.
E.g. WORK or EMAIL or HOBBY or BANKS
So the actual path would be e.g. ...\BANKS\User Data\Default
FEATURE REQUEST:
Possibility to display string of folder name (MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME)
somewhere visible in UI to allow recognize the instance without a need to go to Help>About.
Preferable is as first item after vivaldi icon left of TABS/HorizontalMenu or as customizable item for Toolbar (e.g. can be set as first)
A Former User
You can use the profile button for this—just set different picture for every install
@potmeklecbohdan That can be usable solution sometimes, but not very appropriate for installs like prj185 and prj234 (when content of pictures is from fixed set which is not easily customizable).
As WORKAROUND in this particular case can be:
1/ bookmarks sync OFF
2/ install folder name to be used as first bookmark item on Bookmark Bar
Anyway I would prefer having some UI label item as reference to install folder.
