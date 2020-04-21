Although user can identify running instance via [Help]> [About] > Path info,

it would be very helpful to allow it directly on the UI itself as described below.

E.g. for win install it reads:

C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

and for standalone install it can be:

SomeDrive:\SomePath\MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME\User Data\Default

It is wise to use as MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME some readable and usable name.

E.g. WORK or EMAIL or HOBBY or BANKS

So the actual path would be e.g. ...\BANKS\User Data\Default

FEATURE REQUEST:

Possibility to display string of folder name (MY_INSTANCE_FOLDER_NAME)

somewhere visible in UI to allow recognize the instance without a need to go to Help>About.

Preferable is as first item after vivaldi icon left of TABS/HorizontalMenu or as customizable item for Toolbar (e.g. can be set as first)