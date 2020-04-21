Option to Exclude [Bookmark Bar Folder] setting from SYNC
INTRO:
1/ Settings for [Bookmark Bar Folder] is a way how to activate some SUBSET (folder) of bookmarks to be readily available as/via Bar.
2/ Also great is a possibility to use several Vivaldi instances (standalone) per purpose.
User can work on several areas and in each case(instance) he/she can use specific SUBSET of relevant bookmarks.
3/ Using a sync a user can have ALL own bookmarks everywhere and choose SUBSET per need, but:
UNFORTUNATELY because [Bookmark Bar Folder] is synced setting,
a user cannot set [Bookmark Bar Folder] differently in each synced instance,
because these instances share this setting via sync.
WORKAROUND:
1/ Use [Data Synchronization] > [Sync Selected Data],
2/ per you need switch on/off the sync for [Bookmarks and Speed Dials]
3/ after each change (in step 2) click [Apply Changes] button
4/ after switching off the sync for Bookmarks, fix your desired [Bookmark Bar Folder] setting as needed per your instance/purpose.
SOLUTION - FEATURE REQUEST:
Under [Data Synchronization] > [Sync Selected Data] > [Bookmarks and Speed Dials] should be another checkbox called e.g. [Exclude Bookmark Bar Folder setting]
+1 for me : I too use several instances of Vivaldi, each with a different profile, each with their own bookmarks and passwords saved.
It should be great to have one synchronization per profile and not get a mess...
