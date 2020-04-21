INTRO:

1/ Settings for [Bookmark Bar Folder] is a way how to activate some SUBSET (folder) of bookmarks to be readily available as/via Bar.

2/ Also great is a possibility to use several Vivaldi instances (standalone) per purpose.

User can work on several areas and in each case(instance) he/she can use specific SUBSET of relevant bookmarks.

3/ Using a sync a user can have ALL own bookmarks everywhere and choose SUBSET per need, but:

UNFORTUNATELY because [Bookmark Bar Folder] is synced setting,

a user cannot set [Bookmark Bar Folder] differently in each synced instance,

because these instances share this setting via sync.

WORKAROUND:

1/ Use [Data Synchronization] > [Sync Selected Data],

2/ per you need switch on/off the sync for [Bookmarks and Speed Dials]

3/ after each change (in step 2) click [Apply Changes] button

4/ after switching off the sync for Bookmarks, fix your desired [Bookmark Bar Folder] setting as needed per your instance/purpose.

SOLUTION - FEATURE REQUEST:

Under [Data Synchronization] > [Sync Selected Data] > [Bookmarks and Speed Dials] should be another checkbox called e.g. [Exclude Bookmark Bar Folder setting]