Read-only for some Bookmarks+BookmarkSubfolders
-
User scenario: Prevention of undesired/accidental changes of valuable bookmarks and their folder structure.
Write/change allowed only after (options):
a/ some dialog confirmation - just another additional click/button
b/ captcha in a form of some harder math question.
(it is "think before do" -- good for children and unfocused people)
WHY the feature
1/ there are some users they cannot even notice they destroyed (deleted, moved, changed) something. (Sometimes this can happen to any of us, if we let stress to force us to do things too quickly.)
2/ even they noticed, they are mentally unable (too young, too old, too busy&unfocused) to find a solution, and the only thing they need is some level of protection against their own actions
3/ valuable items may be protected just for saving time (of recovering them)
4/ currently there is no undo for e.g. moving bookmark to bad subfolder
-
@ns20a1 If you need to have bookmarks for users that share a device, it might be helpful to set up different profiles for each user: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/user-profiles/
-
@LonM no, the usage scenario is different, than you expect. Will edit the post. Thanks.
-
A Former User
Do you know that there's the Trash folder at the bottom of the tree?
-
@potmeklecbohdan
-
to ALL: This Read-only request is a solution INDEPENDENT of the person who could do the unintended change by accident. It is not only for changing something by someone ELSE, but it is also and by this feature request meant ESPECIALLY and PRIMARILY as changes BY USER ITSELF.
This topic was meant as browser internal solution only for protection of some bookmarks/folders.
Of course there are many solutions for bookmark needs like bookmark servers, but it is same situation as per other functions - anything can be integrated function or external solution.
-
@ns20a1 It is a sensible request, just like pinning tabs to prevent them being closed.
One can (and should) make regular backups of all important information, especially when children or unfocused people can use the computer, but unless they are automated backups tend to get forgotten. I last exported my bookmarks to HTML on 15th April.
Right-click on a bookmark or folder to lock it would be convenient.
-
A Former User
@Pesala said:
It is a sensible request, just like pinning tabs to prevent them being closed.
Until you mentioned pinned tabs, I thought this has the same value as the request for option to make the close window button transparent. Yes, this makes sense.
especially when children or unfocused people can use the computer
This sounds like noone uses their computer when they're unfocused…
-
-
-