Read-only for some Bookmarks+BookmarkSubfolders

User scenario: Prevention of undesired/accidental changes of valuable bookmarks and their folder structure.

Write/change allowed only after (options):

a/ some dialog confirmation - just another additional click/button

b/ captcha in a form of some harder math question.

(it is "think before do" -- good for children and unfocused people)

WHY the feature

1/ there are some users they cannot even notice they destroyed (deleted, moved, changed) something. (Sometimes this can happen to any of us, if we let stress to force us to do things too quickly.)

2/ even they noticed, they are mentally unable (too young, too old, too busy&unfocused) to find a solution, and the only thing they need is some level of protection against their own actions

3/ valuable items may be protected just for saving time (of recovering them)

4/ currently there is no undo for e.g. moving bookmark to bad subfolder