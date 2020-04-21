Add function [Pause/UnPause Sync]
Now it is possible only as workaround via logout/login/logout/login, but entering passwords again when "unpausing", is really not convenient.
So please:
1/ Add function [Pause/UnPause Sync]
2/ make 1 available via e.g.: Shift-click on cloud icon
3/ make 1 available via e.g.: some menu item, maybe [Tools] > [Pause/UnPause Sync]
Many thanks for great browser
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
