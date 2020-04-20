Automatic remove trash GET data from address
Hello,
I think it would be a nice feature to get rid of trash GET data from address. For instance when you open a link from Facebook it goes with a long 'fbclid' attribute, which is unnecessary if you want to share the link further.
Example:
Change from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF_-ob9vseM&fbclid=IwAR0Wg9p0B42VKRhYKnfblZ3vqlF8c_h2yXfFCD6yj3eqYCVjdKrUbmLN7
to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF_-ob9vseM
