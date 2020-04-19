Option to whitelist YouTube channels
With the new blocker that we are getting, it would be great to allow whitelisting of youtube channels. A particular adblocker that I use already has such option, but it would be great to have this built-in.
@AltCode Do you mean "acceptable ads?" There is an official list for that
But the program won't whitelist youtube channel only but also newspaper ads, tech ads and so on [if they respect the acceptable criteria]
Wondering if this YT specific is re-usable with native blocker. Or maybe there's another way to do that. The list could be add - as long it is opt-in.
//EDIT: I think the specific YT whitelist is hardcoded or hooks on youtube via extension API.
@Hadden89 I'm aware of the acceptable ads, and I wasn't referring to them. The adblocker I mentioned allows whitelisting specific channels while retaining adblocking everywhere else on YouTube.
