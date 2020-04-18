There are a three Close Tab Activation modes:

Activate in Recently Used Order

Activate Left in Tab Order

Activate Right in Tab Order

My problem is that it always behaves unpredictably for me. Regardless of which Close Tab Activation is configured, I intuitively expect one of them to be used for each individual closing of a tab.

Sometimes I'm looking at tab to the left, and it would activate the previously active tab. Sometimes I want to go back to the previously active tab, and it activates tab to the left.

This needs to stop!

I would like to be able to set distict keyboard shortcuts for the three Close Tab Activation modes.

E. g.:

Ctrl + W closes current tab and activates tab to the left;

+ closes current tab and activates tab to the left; Ctrl + Shift + W closes current tab and activates tab to the right;

+ + closes current tab and activates tab to the right; Ctrl + Alt + W closes current tab and activates the previously active tab.

Please.