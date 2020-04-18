Disctinct keyboard shortcuts for Close action with specific Close Tab Activation
There are a three Close Tab Activation modes:
- Activate in Recently Used Order
- Activate Left in Tab Order
- Activate Right in Tab Order
My problem is that it always behaves unpredictably for me. Regardless of which Close Tab Activation is configured, I intuitively expect one of them to be used for each individual closing of a tab.
Sometimes I'm looking at tab to the left, and it would activate the previously active tab. Sometimes I want to go back to the previously active tab, and it activates tab to the left.
This needs to stop!
I would like to be able to set distict keyboard shortcuts for the three Close Tab Activation modes.
E. g.:
Ctrl+
Wcloses current tab and activates tab to the left;
Ctrl+
Shift+
Wcloses current tab and activates tab to the right;
Ctrl+
Alt+
Wcloses current tab and activates the previously active tab.
Please.
Hi
I absolutely support this proposal. Because of my journalistic work, I usually have several websites open and when I close one of them I sometimes want to activate the one on its right and other times, the one on its left. In Firefox you can do this with an extension: Select After Closing Current. It also allows you to freely assign hotkeys to each option.
