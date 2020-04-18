Option to strip newline from copied text
Many thanks for a most excellent browser.
OS: linux
Request: introduce an option to remove the newline char from a selected line/block of text.
Target/background: The easiest way to copy a line/paragraph is to doubleclick it, and Ctrl+C. Presently this selects the newline char (at least on linux).
Why the present behaviour isn't ideal:
- When doing a lot of coding , one frequently copy lines from the browser. Newlines disturb the formatting when pasting.
- Even more important: copying shell commands (like installation instructions including sudo commands), pasting it into the terminal (I know... shocklingly unsafe, but we all do it) will execute the command directly on paste if there's a newline included.
Stripping newlines would give the user more control, especially with an option in the settings.
Premise: Hopefully this could be done on an app level, rather than leaving it to the OS?
@xantheose said in Option to strip newline from copied text:
You can paste it into the address bar and copy it again. So, ^C, ^L, ^V, ^A, ^C.
@aqm said in Option to strip newline from copied text:
You can paste it into the address bar and copy it again. So, ^C, ^L, ^V, ^A, ^C.
The problem with this is the encoding of characters which are invalid in URLs can be changed. For example, if I use your method (albeit with different keyboard shortcuts as I've customized mine), your sentence becomes something much worse than having a trailing newline:
You%20can%20paste%20it%20into%20the%20address%20bar%20and%20copy%20it%20again.%20So,%20%5EC,%20%5EL,%20%5EV,%20%5EA,%20%5EC.
A Former User
@Gwen-Dragon When multiple-click copying a word/line/paragraph/whatever, I expect only the text w/o surrounding whitespace to be copied.
users expect
Really depends. Different people, different uses.
Some clipboard managers have an option for this though, and this is where I’d expect this change to happen
(if it really has to be copied w/ the whitespace by default ).
(Ignore the striked-out text, I just really hate when whitespace is selected/copied even if I didn’t ask for it)
A Former User
@Gwen-Dragon I don’t, but that’s because this should (IMO) be configured by editing the source code. Or the browser would have to work completely differently (everything would have to be configured from scripts, similar to the differences between dzen/polybar/Plasma panel or Awesome/Plasma).
