Many thanks for a most excellent browser.

OS: linux

Request: introduce an option to remove the newline char from a selected line/block of text.

Target/background: The easiest way to copy a line/paragraph is to doubleclick it, and Ctrl+C. Presently this selects the newline char (at least on linux).

Why the present behaviour isn't ideal:

When doing a lot of coding , one frequently copy lines from the browser. Newlines disturb the formatting when pasting.

Even more important: copying shell commands (like installation instructions including sudo commands), pasting it into the terminal (I know... shocklingly unsafe, but we all do it) will execute the command directly on paste if there's a newline included.

Stripping newlines would give the user more control, especially with an option in the settings.

Premise: Hopefully this could be done on an app level, rather than leaving it to the OS?