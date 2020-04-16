Leave bookmarks bar folder open when you middle-click a contained bookmark
-
Middle click behaivor in bookmarks folder like ºpera
I will like to see this behaivor in Vivaldi, it's very useful:
The thing is replicate the same behaivor if you use the CTRL+Click when you open a bookmark bar folder but with the middle-click.
modedit title
-
@Cjcr Please vote for the existing Feature Request:
Open Bookmark Bar Folders on Hover
This already works in the Bookmarks Panel.
If you open this link and save it as a web panel it makes it much easier to quickly search the feature requests forums with two or three search terms. Just change the search term from "hover" to something else, then search.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Cjcr said in Open bookmark folders on bookmark bar by mouseover:
Middle click behaivor
I'm a little confused... Do you mean you want to open bookmarks on the bookmarks bar (within sub-folders) with middle-click? If so, this already works in Vivaldi. I was able to replicate everything you showed in the video with Vivaldi.
-
@pafflick From my understanding Cjcr is asking for the list to not close after you middle-click thus you can easily open multiple links. I have seen this being asked for before but I don't know if it ever made it to the feature request subforum.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@mtaki14 I can barely make my middle mouse button to work - I didn't notice the dropdown menu closing when I tested this and now I can't even replicate it anymore, as the button stopped working for me entirely, lol
-
@pafflick I'm sorry for your loss
-
@Cjcr In the meantime you can use Ctr + Click instead, if what you are asking is to have the folder stay open.
-
@mtaki14 yes, I refer to this. Leave the bookmarks bar folder open when you middle click links inside that folder, so you don't need to open a folder over and over again to open some links inside it. The links should be always open in a background.
-
@mtaki14 yes, using this method also works, but I think this behaivor should also happens with middle click (withaout using CTRL)
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-