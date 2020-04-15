Switch tab by scrolling shouldn't affect rmb+scroll
When i put tab bar aside, unchecking this option lets me to scroll bar up and down, but doesn't let me to use rock gesture. And vice versa when i check it, i can use rock gesture, but can't scroll long long tab bar.
Pleeease, fix this.
Pesala Ambassador
@S4dPanda Try using Ctrl+Tab/Ctrl+Shift+Tab if you disabled Tab Cycle by Scrolling.
Bad solution, because i need to use left hand for it. I mean i could and i tried to use it, but it's not convenient.
Pesala Ambassador
@S4dPanda My MMB scrollwheel sucks, so it is hard for me to test this, but it seems to scroll tabs with the tabs on the side. What is your OS and Vivaldi version?
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb (WinSPRLevel = 5.9) on Win 10 64-bit 1909 build 18363.720 • Snapshot 3.0.1874.3 (64-bit)
My vivaldi version is 2.12.1873.3 and OS in win10
In brief there are two mods, it's tricky to explain:
Option checked: rmb scroll works; scroll in tab bar switches tabs
Option unchecked: rmb scroll doesn't works; scroll in tab bar scrolls the bar itself (i have a lot of tabs opened)
bump for cool feature request
A Former User
Hi, this is a duplicate of Separate Options for Tab Cycling and Scrolling Tabs on Tab bar. Please vote for it.
@potmeklecbohdan Thank you.
