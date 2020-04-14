Set a Nickname for multiple Bookmarks
LordOziriz
I have several bookmarks of tweets, and I want to select and set them all with a same nickname... let's say for example: "Saved tweets".
In short, a batch nickname function.
Right now is only possible to set a nickname for one bookmark at a time.
@LordOziriz Save the bookmarks in a folder and set a nickname for the folder.
nicknames and firefox tags work differently, I love the labels since with them I classify the bookmarks by the type of content that the links offer, obviously firefox has that function
@rapaz
I don't know the FF tags but in Vivaldi you can "tag" your bookmarks within the description. the words you insert there are also recognized in a search
(I realize that a tag solution, that lists recurring words is more practical, but until this FR is embedded, this is a "quick'n'dirty" solution)
