Right click "New Folder After"
Virtually every single folder that I create in my bookmarks list needs to be added after the element I'm clicking on (after the selected folder / after the selected link).
So would it be possible to add just under the current "New Folder" option, an option called "New Folder after"?
@nadinenb I don't think there is any need for a new option. The current behaviour seems like a bug to me.
- If I right-click on a Bookmarks Bar folder, and create a new folder, it is added to the first position on the Bookmarks Bar
- If I right-click on a folder in the Bookmarks Panel, and create a new folder, a subfolder is created in the selected folder.
Please see How to Report a Bug
This link is now on the Help menu, Report a Bug.
@nadinenb I reported a bug for this:
(VB-65712) New Folder in Bookmarks Panel Creates New Subfolder
Ah ok! I assumed this was the expected behavior, as it's been working like this ever since I installed Vivaldi, months ago. Thanks for reporting the bug! I'll definitely try to report them myself directly in the future.
