This fits under the general heading of "we need a better download manager" for which there are several request threads.

Please add a configuration parameter for the maximum number of files to download simultaneously (which defaults to no limit - so, if it isn't set, the current behavior will be unchanged.)

This is a common feature for download managers. I am not referring to number of threads per download which is a separate, valid issue.

In specific, I have a slow data line inside my house and I want to be able to queue up a bunch of downloads and have them all download one at a time.

This way, I can request a bunch of downloads and go do something else, but each file will get downloaded as fast as possible and if anything fails, I will only have one partial file to deal with, the previous files will be completely done, and I will be able to easily restart the download of subsequent files.