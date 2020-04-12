Inspect this Popup | Webpanel [Context Menu]
Sometimes I'd like to quick inspect an extension popup or a webpanel. I know that probably (how?) can be done in some other way, but a quick entry in the context menu would be nice
(The current inspect you find is for Vivaldi UI only or webpages. But nothing for popups or webpanels)
A Former User
I have no problem inspecting extension popups / webpanels. Try with the
debug-packed-appsflag.
@potmeklecbohdan it's already on, but clicking inspect will open dev tool for vivaldi ui (probably can done in other ways, the request is for access from context menu)
Oh, guess I forgot that I can use
vivaldi://inspect/#extensions
vivaldi://inspect/#apps
to inspect such pages
madiso Translator
Try opening the popup or webpanel first and then right clicking anywhere on the framed page, select Inspect.
For me it opens the inspector window which lets me inspect just the web contents of the page, not Vivaldi UI like debug-packed-apps would.
