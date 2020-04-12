View tabs as tiles with the ability to scroll in a vertical arrangement.
yuriytemnenko
Vertical layout of tabs is good idea. Also, i propose to make some functions, such as scrolling tabs while so many opened tabs and possibility of change tabs to tile view.
@yuriytemnenko Tile view, if I understand you correctly, is already available by enabling Show Tab Thumbnails in Settings, Tabs, Tab Display.
Vote for Vertical Tab Bar Needs Auto-scroll to Active Tab Function is similar to your other request.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
