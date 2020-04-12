RNB4 The navigation bar should have a transparency slider
A completely transparent Navigation Bar with the texts on top of the background will be very nice for some people.
This will not only benefit the Start Page but also add a little color (from the background below) to the Manage Bookmarks and History windows (if it is set to be shown there).
If the Request to add a Search Bar is accepted, this is how it will look like with a semi transparent bar:
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
