What I am proposing solves two problems in the current version:

If you choose to only have the Navigation Bar in the Start / Speed Dial Page, when you click in Bookmarks or History you loose the navigation bar and you can't go back with the same element that brought you there. If an extension is used for the Start Page and the Show on Internal Pages (former Always Display Navigation) option is used, when go to the Bookmarks or the History you can see the Speed Dial Folders and if you click on any of those folders you end up in the default Start Page, which is not the one provided by the Extension. This is confusing because you already set the Start Page to be Controlled by extension in the Tabs section.

What I propose give more options to the user and also solves the previous two problems. The first problem is solved selecting only Folders, and the second problem is solved selecting only Internal Pages.

The Search bar should be aligned to the right and this is is how it will look in the Navigation Bar.

If the user chooses to see only the Folders and the search bar, this is how it will look like:

