The Navigation Bar is just an accessory even for the Start Page (now called Speed Dial Page) since you can still browse inside and outside the folders without it. The Hide option (in the Snapshot version) is a solution for this but I think checkboxes should be used for this because it is more clear what you are going to get. Radio is more like OR while checkbox is AND. But in the snapshot version the Internal pages option also includes the Speed Dial Page.

There is an additional benefit to this, you can select what internal pages you want with the navbar.

For the selection of internal pages., if a user wants to uncheck everything this should not be allowed. The last checkbox should be disabled so that there is at least one selected.

I added 🗹 Extension and 🗹 Downloads because:

They are important and many people would want

vivaldi://extensions and vivaldi://downloads are there and adding them to the bar and adding the bar to those locations may not require a lot of design, otherwise these can wait.

By the way, if everything is unchecked this will have the same effect that the Hide option in the snapshot version.

