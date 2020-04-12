RNB2 There should be a list of check boxes that tell where to display the navigation bar
The Navigation Bar is just an accessory even for the Start Page (now called Speed Dial Page) since you can still browse inside and outside the folders without it. The Hide option (in the Snapshot version) is a solution for this but I think checkboxes should be used for this because it is more clear what you are going to get. Radio is more like OR while checkbox is AND. But in the snapshot version the Internal pages option also includes the Speed Dial Page.
There is an additional benefit to this, you can select what internal pages you want with the navbar.
For the selection of internal pages., if a user wants to uncheck everything this should not be allowed. The last checkbox should be disabled so that there is at least one selected.
I added 🗹 Extension and 🗹 Downloads because:
- They are important and many people would want
- vivaldi://extensions and vivaldi://downloads are there and adding them to the bar and adding the bar to those locations may not require a lot of design, otherwise these can wait.
By the way, if everything is unchecked this will have the same effect that the Hide option in the snapshot version.
Komposten Translator
@owasmosy said in RNB2 There should be a list of check boxes that tell where to display the navigation bar:
vivaldi://extensions and vivaldi://downloads are there and adding them would not require any design effort, only adding to the bar and adding the bar to those locations.
I would argue that this would require a design effort. Yes, the pages are already there, but they are Chromium's default pages. This means that they don't follow Vivaldi's theme settings, etc. When these pages are made "official" (e.g. by adding them to the navigation bar) they should be fully redesigned to fit with Vivaldi's theme and general design principles.
As for your request in general, I like it a lot. Especially having access to the Extensions page directly from Speed Dial would be sweet!
(And before anyone says "add it as a bookmark/speed dial"; no, that is not a solution that appeals to me. Currently I use Quick Commands to access it, but integrating it into the nav bar makes a lot of sense IMO.)
