RNB1 The Start Page Navigation should have its own section and be named just Navigation Bar
-
The Start Page settings has only one setting for the "Start Page" Navigation which is not only for the Start Page, it is also for "Internal Pages" (Bookmarks and History).
This Start Page Navigation section should be independent of the Start Page to have its own section in the Settings and be named just Navigation Bar
This new section dedicated to the Navigation Bar, should have:
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-