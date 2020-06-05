Add an item to the right-click menu of the tab which will:

take you to the tab with the page from which you came to that right-clicked tab ("source" page); or

if that tab was closed or different page was opened in that tab, open the source page in the new tab

So it would be something like clicking "previous page" but with the history of pages spanning multiple tabs. Alternatively, it could just happen when clicking "go to the previous tab" button or available when right-clicking that button.

Would be useful when doing some chaotic research with many many tabs, in which a "chain of information" is important. In a situation like that, searching the history can be inconvenient, because you can open/read/close tens of pages between: reading a page in a tab, opening a link in a new tab, and wanting to go back to the "parent" tab/page.

Pic mildly relevant

