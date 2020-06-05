Go to the site from which you came to a tab
Add an item to the right-click menu of the tab which will:
- take you to the tab with the page from which you came to that right-clicked tab ("source" page); or
- if that tab was closed or different page was opened in that tab, open the source page in the new tab
So it would be something like clicking "previous page" but with the history of pages spanning multiple tabs. Alternatively, it could just happen when clicking "go to the previous tab" button or available when right-clicking that button.
Would be useful when doing some chaotic research with many many tabs, in which a "chain of information" is important. In a situation like that, searching the history can be inconvenient, because you can open/read/close tens of pages between: reading a page in a tab, opening a link in a new tab, and wanting to go back to the "parent" tab/page.
@oskark The "Rewind" button on the address bar does something like this? Is that what you are asking for?
Hi,
I think it's related like "Open many links from Mouse Wheel", they don't have "History".
But V or Chromium may need to have an index to know about where those Tabs come from?
@oskark Not sure if this will ever be implemented, so I decided to take a crack at making a mod that accomplishes this.
Check it out here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47728/context-menu-option-to-go-to-parent-tab
Let me know if you want any changes or find any bugs. I probably won't be using this mod, so I am sure there are some bugs I haven't encountered yet.
@nomadic That's exactly what I had in mind. Thanks! I'll test it soon.
