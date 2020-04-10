Make the bar inside the "Show panel/Hide panel" go to the left and right according to side panel being open or closed
My suggestion is to make the white bar inside the logo go to the right (when the panel is open) and to the left when closing the panel.
@ggwp Please vote for Move Hide/Show Panel Button to Right if Panels are on the Right
Note that in the last Snapshots it is now possible to move the button with Shift+Drag to drop it to the right of the Status Bar Clock.
A Former User
@potmeklecbohdan You're right. I should have read the thread more carefully.
Does not seem to be worth doing as it is rather obvious whether the panel is open or closed.
The tooltip does change depending on the current state, and reminds users to hold Ctrl to toggle the panel state as floating or fixed.
@potmeklecbohdan
Yes, exactly this! I have zero image editing/photoshop skills, thanks for clarifying what I meant!
