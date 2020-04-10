@Pesala said in Tabs, Panel and Address Bar should be placed below General settings:

The Start Page has changed a lot since the latest Snapshot release so your suggestion is already out-of-date. The Start Page can now be themed, and your own suggestion for theming the Navigation Bar adds to the options for the Start Page.

There has to be a very good reason to mess with default settings. The confusion that it causes has to have some very worthwhile benefits to even consider doing it.

Thank you for your Reply. I am new here and you already helped me with my first post. Thanks for that too.

In this post I don't ask to change anything on the Start Page and I don't understand why you say "my suggestion for theming the Navigation Bar..." I didn't say anything about the Navigation Bar either in this post.

Are you talking about this post?

I already updated that post. Please read it again and reply there if that is the case.

Regarding your comment "There has to be a very good reason to mess with default settings. The confusion that it causes..." I always explain with all details why I consider the change should be made. If my reasons are not sufficient, it's Ok. That's the objective of this forum, to filer only the best requests.