Tabs, Panel and Address Bar should be placed below General settings
-
The Start Page is just an option for the Startup with and the Homepage that the user may not want to use but its settings are placed 4th on the list.
Even if Start Page is choosen for Startup with or the Homepage its settings are irrelevant if an extension is used for the Start Page.
To keep all the "style" related settings together I propose that Tabs, Panel and Address Bar groups, should be placed below General in the Settings list becasue these settings are more important that the "style" related settings, such as, Appearance, Themes and the Start Page.
Before After
-
@owasmosy The Start Page has changed a lot since the latest Snapshot release so your suggestion is already out-of-date. The Start Page can now be themed, and your own suggestion for theming the Navigation Bar adds to the options for the Start Page.
There has to be a very good reason to mess with default settings. The confusion that it causes has to have some very worthwhile benefits to even consider doing it.
-
@Pesala said in Tabs, Panel and Address Bar should be placed below General settings:
The Start Page has changed a lot since the latest Snapshot release so your suggestion is already out-of-date. The Start Page can now be themed, and your own suggestion for theming the Navigation Bar adds to the options for the Start Page.
There has to be a very good reason to mess with default settings. The confusion that it causes has to have some very worthwhile benefits to even consider doing it.
Thank you for your Reply. I am new here and you already helped me with my first post. Thanks for that too.
In this post I don't ask to change anything on the Start Page and I don't understand why you say "my suggestion for theming the Navigation Bar..." I didn't say anything about the Navigation Bar either in this post.
Are you talking about this post?
I already updated that post. Please read it again and reply there if that is the case.
Regarding your comment "There has to be a very good reason to mess with default settings. The confusion that it causes..." I always explain with all details why I consider the change should be made. If my reasons are not sufficient, it's Ok. That's the objective of this forum, to filer only the best requests.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-